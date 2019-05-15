× Money Saver – Cardinals, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts deal

ST. LOUIS – While we are focusing on the blues in the playoffs, a big night for the Cardinals will bring you some deals May 15.

Thanks to the big cardinals blast you can get a dozen original Krispy Kreme Donuts for $4.99 today.

Every time the Redbirds get nine hits on the Tuesday game you score the next day.

There is a limit of two per customer.

Also at “On The Run”, they are St. Louis serious and since the cards got six-plus runs you can get a 50 cents coffee, fountain or frozen drinks Wednesday.