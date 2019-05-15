Old Bakery Beer brews with pride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO. - In celebration of Pride month in June, Alton's Old Bakery Beer Brewery is releasing limited edition rainbow cans. Master Brewer, James Rogalsky, and James Lesch, from St. Louis Effort for Aids, are here to talk about the creation.

Old Bakery Beer has collaborated with Saint Louis Effort for AIDS on the limited edition Pride can. $2 from every case sold, and an additional $1 from every 4-pack purchased at the brewery goes to STLEFA.

Old Bakery Beer's limited edition Citrus Wheat Pride Can hits stores on June 1

Visit OldBakeryBeer.com for more information.