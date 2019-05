Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - May is Pediatric Stroke Month to bring awareness to the signs and symptoms parents should know about in case their child has a stroke.

Dr. Kristin Gulliams, a Pediatric Neurologist at St. Louis Children's Hospital, is in the studio today to talk about strokes in kids.

Although less common for children than adults, a pediatric stroke can still happen.

Parents should consider the acronym FAST: