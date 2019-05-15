Suspect in custody after 15-year-old shot in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Residents of the Walnut Park West neighborhood are calling for the violence to end after a pregnant 15-year-old girl was shot early Wednesday.

It happened in the 5900 block of Lucille just before 6:30am as the teen was walking out of her home. The teen suffered from gunshot wounds to her face and chest. The victim stated she just exited from her home and was approached by the suspect who then fired shots at her.

Walnut Park West residents were in shock after they found out their neighbor had been shot multiple times, “just to shoot female and she is pregnant, you were not thinking about the fact you wanted to do what you wanted to,” said one resident.

The circumstance leading up to the shooting and the motive is still under investigation. Police would not say if the victim was the target, or if she knew the gunman.

As police continue to search for those responsible for the shooting some community leaders have a strong prediction on what St. Louis could see this Spring and Summer when it comes to violence and is offering a dire warning, “We can expect more violence, we should prepare for more crime, and as we prepare, we have to be solution-oriented,” said James Clark , VP Better Family Life.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

St. Louis police say a 15-year-old black male suspect was taken into custody and remanded to the juvenile courts. The Domestic Abuse Response Team is handling the ongoing investigation.