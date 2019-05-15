× Washington University web developer facing charges in child sex sting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A senior web developer at Washington University is facing charges of possession and promotion of child pornography in St. Louis County. Court documents say investigators found child porn on George Sessen’s computer and cell phone. They say Sessen admitted to possessing and sending the images.

The probable cause statement says that Sessen started an online conversation and transmitted images of child porn. He was arrested after arranging a meeting where he intended to engage in sex acts.

According to Sessen’s Linked In page, he is currently a Senior Web Developer for Washington University. He’s also a key member of the St Louis Winter Outreach program, which routinely helps get homeless people off the streets and into shelters during extreme cold temperatures. He was honored this year by the Washington University Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement for his work in the community.

In a statement Wednesday night, Washington University said it learned of Sessen’s arrest Tuesday night and that he had been suspended. He will not be allowed on campus.

FOX 2 has reached out to the St. Louis Director of Human Services, Irene Agustin, for a comment about Sessen’s role with St. Louis Winter Outreach. This story will be updated when the statements are released.