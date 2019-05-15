Webster Groves police launches surveillance camera registration program

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 23: A surveillance camera can be seen in front of a lamp on January 23, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

WEBSTER GROVES, MO -The Webster Groves Police Department is launching a program they hope will help catch criminals faster. Detectives are now giving residents and businesses with surveillance cameras the chance to register them with Webster Groves Police. It could help the police capture critical evidence used in investigating crimes.

If you register to be part of this program, your personal information will be confidential. Also, registration in the program does not give police remote or direct access to your surveillance system.

On-line registration forms can be found at https://www.webstergroves.org/555/Community-Camera-Program

