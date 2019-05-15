Window washers rescued after video shows out-of-control lift slam into building

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews rescued two window washers early Wednesday after high winds in downtown Oklahoma City sent their lift spinning out of control.

Video shows the moment the basket-like platform started swinging wildly, smashing panes of glass on a building owned by Devon Energy.

The two people were rescued around 8:30 a.m. and are safe, fire officials say.

The Devon Tower is the tallest building in Oklahoma City.

Fire officials announced the closure of several intersections and urged employees and passersby to avoid the area.

