ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investing after a woman was shot early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at Riverview Boulevard and Lucille Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

According to authorities the woman was shot in the face and chest area and was conscious and breathing at the scene.

She was taken to an area hospital and her condition is unknown.

No other details have been released.

