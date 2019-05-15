Workers sing ‘Gloria’ to cheer on the Blues at St. Louis City Hall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It seems everyone in st. Louis has Stanley Cup fever as the Blues prepare to take on the Sharks tonight. Workers were showing their Blues team spirit at City Hall Tuesday. They're singing the team's anthem for this playoff run, "Gloria" by Laura Branigan.
