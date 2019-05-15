Workers sing ‘Gloria’ to cheer on the Blues at St. Louis City Hall

Posted 11:59 am, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01PM, May 15, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It seems everyone in st. Louis has Stanley Cup fever as the Blues prepare to take on the Sharks tonight. Workers were showing their Blues team spirit at City Hall Tuesday.  They're singing the team's anthem for this playoff run, "Gloria" by Laura Branigan.

