× Bloomberg headed to St. Louis to discuss climate change initiative

ST. LOUIS- Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is in St. Louis Thursday.

He is set to announce a new word on climate change in the St. Louis area at 2:p.m. Kiener Plaza.

Bloomberg is the United Nation Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Climate Action. Heis also in town to deliver the commencement address at Washington University Friday, May 17.