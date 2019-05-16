Blues fans setup fundraiser for the blind after NHL ref’s miss hand pass

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - MAY 15: Matt MacPherson #83, linesman Jonny Murray #95 and referee Dan O'Rourke #9 discuss a possible hand pass game winning overtime goal scored by Erik Karlsson #65 of the San Jose Sharks against the St. Louis Blues in overtime of Game Three of the Western Conference Finals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center on May 15, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A fundraiser for the St. Louis Society for the Blind has been setup after Wednesday night's NHL playoff game between the Blues and the Sharks. Fans feel robbed by a controversial goal scored in overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a win. Many say the winning goal was the result of an illegal hand pass.

This is what John Randall posted to the GoFundMe page:

This fundraiser is being made in honor of Marc Joannette (NHL Ref). Funds go directly to the St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Asking for donations from anyone who watched the Blues get completely shafted by a hand pass goal that ended game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last night.

Fundraisers hope to raise $7000. Donate here.

The San Jose Sharks have a two-games-to-one lead in the NHL's Western Conference final, thanks to a little help from the officials. Erik Karlsson scored 5:23 into overtime to complete the Sharks' 5-4 victory over the Blues in St. Louis. The goal occurred after officials missed a hand pass by Timo Meier moments earlier. Meier knocked a loose puck toward the net, and Gustav Nyquist retrieved it before sending it over to Karlsson for his second goal of the night.

The officials huddled following complaints by the Blues, but the play wasn't reviewable and the goal stood.  The Blues trailed 2-0 and 3-1, but they owned a 4-3 lead until Logan Couture tied it with 61 seconds left in regulation.  Joe Thornton scored twice and Martin Jones made 28 saves for San Jose.
David Perron had two goals for the Blues, who will host Game 4 on Friday.

 

 

