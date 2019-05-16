Blues Reaction to Hand Pass in Stunning Game 3 Loss

Posted 12:08 am, May 16, 2019

The Blues playoff Game 3 with the San Jose Sharks ended in overtime.  But it didn't end the debate.   The Sharks Timo Meier used a hand pass to set up the winning goal, but the officials didn't make the call on the ice and the NHL doesn't allow those plays to be reviewed.  FOX2's Zac Choate has reaction from Enterprise Center.

