Car stolen from Columbia, IL, crashes on I-255

COLUMBIA, IL – A vehicle stolen from Red Roof Liquor and Lottery in Columbia, IL, on Thursday later crashed on Interstate 255 following a police pursuit. Columbia police spotted the stolen car and initiated a chase which was later joined by officers from multiple agencies.

The stolen car later struck the rear of a sanitation truck on southbound I-255, not far from the Route 3 exit. The suspect fled on foot but was taken into custody by Monroe County deputies. The suspect was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Illinois State Police.