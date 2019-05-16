PSB from Illinois at Route 3 reopens after deadly crash

Posted 6:11 am, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:51AM, May 16, 2019

ST. LOUIS - The Poplar Street Bridge from Illinois was shut down due to a fatal crash early Thursday morning.

Two left lanes were closed westbound Interstate 55 to the exit ramp to Route 3.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the scene where a body was spotted under the upper deck of the two left lanes of the bridge and a smashed up motorcycle on its side.

According to Illinois State Police, as of 6:50 a.m. all lanes now reopen to traffic.

No further information has been released.

This is a breaking news story.  FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

