PSB from Illinois at Route 3 reopens after deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Poplar Street Bridge from Illinois was shut down due to a fatal crash early Thursday morning.

Two left lanes were closed westbound Interstate 55 to the exit ramp to Route 3.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the scene where a body was spotted under the upper deck of the two left lanes of the bridge and a smashed up motorcycle on its side.

According to Illinois State Police, as of 6:50 a.m. all lanes now reopen to traffic.

No further information has been released.

This is a breaking news story. FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

Update:: All lanes are now back open following the overnight fatal motorcycle crash WB 55/64 at Rt 3 Unfortunately the jam is severe heading to the PSB, use the SMVMB, McKinley or Eads @fox2now #stltraffic — Monica Adams (@MonicaonFOX) May 16, 2019

Your options out of Illinois are becoming slimmer and slimmer. The JB bridge WB is closed and now @IDOTDistrict8 is asking you to avoid the PSB due to a bad crash at the WB 55/64 ramp to RT 3. 1 Ln open. Eads, McKinley and SMVMB are best options downtown and the Chain of Rocks — Monica Adams (@MonicaonFOX) May 16, 2019