Is your Amazon Alexa spying on you?

ST. LOUIS -Amazon’s voice-controlled Alexa products are considered "always-on" devices — but that doesn’t mean they record customers’ conversations. According to Amazon`s website, no audio is stored unless Echo detects the wake word or is activated by pressing a button.

In Alex's privacy settings, Amazon gives users the option of disabling the use of their voice recordings for the development of new features.

Chief Information Security Officer Scott Schaffer from Blade Technology discusses that you review what the device has recorded by going to the Amazon website and selecting 'Your Content and Devices' under the 'Account & Lists' dropdown menu.

After arriving at the 'Content and Devices' page, selecting 'Alexa Privacy' and finally 'Review Voice History.

