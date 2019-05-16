Lifestyle changes that can stop pre-diabetes from becoming Type 2 diabetes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Approximately 84 million people 1 in 3 adults have prediabetes, a state in which sugars and glucose are not normal, but they have not progressed to diabetes.

The good news is that most people can prevent the progression of their disease and even reverse it with lifestyle changes. Losing just 5-7 percent of your body weight can make a difference.

Dr. Jill Bosanquet an Obesity Specialist with SSM Health Depaul Hospital's Weight Management Services joined FOX 2 in the Morning to discuss some of the risk factors.

For more information about SSM Health Weight Management Services at DePaul Hospital, call (314) 344-6800

Risk factors include

o Being overweight

o Being 45 years or older

o Having a family history of type 2 diabetes

o Not being physically active

o A history of gestational diabetes or giving birth to a baby who weighed more than 9 pounds

o Having polycystic ovary syndrome