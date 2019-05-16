Man caught on video dragging gumball machine from Utah hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Police are on the lookout for a gumball bandit.

Surveillance video caught a man driving up to the front window of the Copper View Medical Center early Monday morning.

The footage shows the suspect getting out of his car, smashing a window and then pulling the giant gumball machine out of the lobby. That was the only item the person took, according to KSTU.

Dr. Mary Tipton of Copper View Medical Center said the machine is worth about $1,000. Many of her pediatric patients are upset that it is gone.

“We had a toddler in here yesterday who kept coming up to the front desk, almost in tears,” Tipton said.

The child repeatedly asked, “Who did that?” Tipton recalled.

The machine has sat in the same place in the medical center’s waiting room since the practice opened nearly two decades ago.

Doctors, staff and patients hope it will be returned so kids can get a reward after their check-up.

The burglary was captured on a surveillance camera at the hospital.