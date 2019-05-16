× Memos reveal more information about Michael Flynn’s cooperation with Mueller investigation

Less redacted versions of memos released Thursday from the court record in Michael Flynn’s criminal case reveal more details of Flynn’s cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller.

A voicemail recording exists of a member of the Trump administration reaching out to Flynn and his lawyers while he was cooperating with Mueller, according to unsealed documents in Flynn’s criminal case Thursday. Flynn had told Mueller about multiple examples of this type of outreach, the newly revealed court filings say, and it became a significant part of Mueller’s inquiry into whether the President obstructed justice.

Other documents show that Flynn was among “a select few people” who heard statements among campaign officials about WikiLeaks and spoke to Mueller about those conversations. That included unnamed campaign officials’ discussion of reaching out to WikiLeaks after it had released emails the Russians had stolen from the Clinton campaign.

“The defendant relayed to the government statements made in 2016 by senior campaign officials about WikiLeaks to which only a select few people were privy. For example, the defendant recalled conversations with senior campaign officials after the release of the Podesta emails, during which the prospect of reaching out to WikiLeaks was discussed,” according to the newly unredacted documents.

It was not known how much Flynn had contributed to this part of the investigation, because much of the Mueller report related to this is still redacted because of the ongoing case against Roger Stone.

Mueller’s final report had made clear Flynn had contributed to Mueller’s probe into the transition’s communication with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and possible obstruction of justice by the President.

The newly unsealed documents in the Flynn case also highlight just how important he was as a source to prosecutors investigating Russian interactions with the Trump political operation during the campaign and transition.

“The defendant provided details on which transition team officials he conferred with before communicating with the Russian ambassador, who on the transition team was aware the communications were occurring, and who on the transition team was informed about what he and the Russian ambassador discussed,” prosecutors wrote under seal to the judge before a scheduled sentencing hearing last year.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia’s ambassador. He has not yet been sentenced.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

By Katelyn Polantz and Tammy Kupperman, CNN