Online purchases rank among 2018’s second riskiest scams

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Online classified ads continue to be a popular way to buy and sell items of all kinds, from baby clothing to cars. Still, some deals on sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace are too good to be true, opening up shoppers to disappointment or even danger. The Better Business Bureau advises consumers to research deals carefully and take some common-sense steps to protect themselves and their money when purchasing from classified sites. Nationally, BBB Scam Tracker received more than 10,000 complaints in 2018 about online purchases. Of those, more than 2,600 originated on social media such as Facebook, and more than 800 reports named online classified sites like Craigslist as the means of contact. Online purchases ranked as 2018`s second-riskiest scam both nationally and in the St. Louis region.
