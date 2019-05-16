Podcast Episode 2: The Disappearance of Amanda Jones

Episode Title: I Had A Gut Feeling

Fox 2 reporters Katie Kormann and Andy Banker discuss how Amanda Jones met Bryan Westfall, their interactions after she learned she was pregnant, and the timeline of the day she went missing more than 13 years ago. We hear from Amanda’s parents, sister, best friend, and the former sheriff of Jefferson County.

