Podcast Episode 2: The Disappearance of Amanda Jones

Posted 4:37 pm, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:38PM, May 16, 2019

Episode Title: I Had A Gut Feeling

Fox 2 reporters Katie Kormann and Andy Banker discuss how Amanda Jones met Bryan Westfall, their interactions after she learned she was pregnant, and the timeline of the day she went missing more than 13 years ago. We hear from Amanda’s parents, sister, best friend, and the former sheriff of Jefferson County.

Listen to the podcast here and subscribe by searching for it with your favorite podcast app to hear the next episode. You can also watch each episode on YouTube here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.