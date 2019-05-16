× Podiatrist convicted of defrauding Medicare of $1.4M

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A podiatrist who formerly practiced in the St. Louis area faces sentencing in August after being convicted in a scheme that defrauded Medicare of more than $1.4 million.

Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Dawn Rhodes of Atlanta was convicted Thursday of eight counts of engaging in a scheme to defraud Medicare and submitting false claims to Medicare. The conviction followed a four-day trial in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Authorities say Rhodes falsely claimed that she provided routine nail care to a nursing home and residential care patients. In fact, federal prosecutors say those patients never received the care or even had conditions that would require such care.