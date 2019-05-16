Podiatrist convicted of defrauding Medicare of $1.4M

Posted 4:25 pm, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:24PM, May 16, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A podiatrist who formerly practiced in the St. Louis area faces sentencing in August after being convicted in a scheme that defrauded Medicare of more than $1.4 million.

Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Dawn Rhodes of Atlanta was convicted Thursday of eight counts of engaging in a scheme to defraud Medicare and submitting false claims to Medicare. The conviction followed a four-day trial in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Authorities say Rhodes falsely claimed that she provided routine nail care to a nursing home and residential care patients. In fact, federal prosecutors say those patients never received the care or even had conditions that would require such care.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.