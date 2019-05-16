Police: Fleeing car causes fatal crash in St. Louis

Natural Bridge and Fair Crash - May 17, 2019

ST. LOUIS – One person is dead and three others, including an infant, are injured after a car that fled a traffic stop crashed into an SUV in north St. Louis.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. Thursday near Fairgrounds Park. Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that an officer tried to stop a black convertible that ran several stop signs and traffic lights. The convertible didn’t stop. Police say the officer turned off his lights and didn’t initiate a chase.

Minutes later, the convertible struck a Chevrolet Equinox. The man driving the Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the convertible ran but was soon captured. Two adults and a 7-month-old child who was in the convertible are hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Names have not been released.

