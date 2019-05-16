× Sarah Jessica Parker slams National Enquirer over speculating her marriage is in trouble

Sarah Jessica Parker is defending her marriage.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to call out the National Enquirer over a planned report saying she and her husband of 22 years, Matthew Broderick, were spotted “in a public screaming match” in London.

Parker posted what she said was an email from the outlet requesting comment on the purported incident. She then commented on the inquiry.

“Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same untrue, disgraceful nonsense. As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful 4 days with my husband in London. There was no ‘screaming match’ as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing,” she wrote in part.

Parker went on to explain why she decided to share the purported email.

“After much thought I have decided to share a typical letter of ‘inquiry’ from these people. As if the truth, a response or any comments from me or my publicist had any bearing on what they threaten to ‘report.’ Hey National Enquirer and your sister publications, why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years? Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home. There’s your “scoop” From a “reliable source.”

CNN has reached out to the National Enquirer for comment.

Parker hitting back at the tabloid comes just three months after Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos accused the then-publisher of the outlet of trying to extort him.

American Media Inc., the former parent company of the Enquirer, has been accused of helping President Donald Trump with his election by using “catch and kill” tactics in an effort to keep negative stories about him from being published.