Sheriff: Portland man stole AK-47 from Marion Co. gun shop, tried to load it as workers chased him

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — A Portland man was arrested after police say he tried to steal an AK-47 from a gun shop in north Marion County.

Thomas Fisher, 47, entered Rich’s Gun Shop in Donald Wednesday late morning and asked to look at an AK-47, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says. When employees handed him the unloaded rifle, he allegedly ran out of the building with it.

Three employees chased Fisher outside and as deputies say he tried to load a round of ammunition into the gun. The employees were able to restrain Fisher while waiting for deputies to arrive at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says there were no reported injuries during the attempted robbery. Fisher was lodged at the Marion County Jail and is facing a charge of robbery in the first degree.