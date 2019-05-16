Spice Girls bus from ‘Spice World’ now listed on Airbnb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spice up your life during your next getaway with this ultimate vacation rental. The original spice bus from the 1997 "Spice World" movie is available to rent on Airbnb.

Starting May 22, travelers can book a stay on the original Spice Girls bus used in the movie Spice World. The double-decker bus, which is parked in Wembley Park in Market Square in London, will be available to book for up to three guests on June 14 and June 15 on Airbnb.

It has been renovated by a spice girls superfan! The bus sleeps three and features 90s magazines, scrunchies, animal-print carpet, and a neon "GIRL POWER" sign on the wall.

You can't Viva Forever on this bus, but you can rent it for $128 dollars per night.