ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Blues fans still may be feeling the "bite" from last night's call and so is one south St. Louis County church with some messages for the Sharks and the refs.

Southside church of God in Sappington threw shade to San Jose on its marquee board. One side says, "God sees all, including hand passes. Let's go Blues!"

The other side says, "Dear refs, robbery is a sin. We forgive you."