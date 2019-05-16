× State Rep. Bruce Franks to leave Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri State Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. is leaving the state legislature, the St. Louis-area delegate announced Thursday.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Franks said he was “taking a step back” on the penultimate day of the 2019 legislative session to address personal issues tied to his family and his own mental health.

In a speech on the Missouri House floor, Franks said he believed he could effect greater change outside the system. He talked about his brother, Christopher Harris, who was murdered in 1991. He also said he’d lost his best friend to gun violence and was dealing with anxiety and depression as a result.

Franks thanked his constituents and elected officials on both sides of the aisle, adding that he’d made friends–and enemies–in both parties.

He received a brief bipartisan standing ovation after he finished speaking.

Franks was elected to the 78th House District seat in 2016. The district covers downtown St. Louis, as well as parts of the city’s north and south sides.

The 34-year-old had previously indicated he might run for State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed’s seat when her term ends. It’s unclear if his stepping down now will affect those plans.