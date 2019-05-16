Tim’s Travels: Annual Spring Carnival at South County Center

SOUTH COUNTY, Mo. - It's time to celebrate the start of the warm weather season at the annual Spring Carnival at South County Center.
Tim Ezell headed out for games, food, rides and all around fun!
Parking and entry are free, and patrons can buy tickets for rides; $1.25 for a single, $25 for 22 tickets and $60 for 55 tickets. Festival-goers can also buy an unlimited ride wristband for $23 on the weekends and $20 on the weekdays.
Spring Carnival
May 16 - May 26
Hours:
Wednesday - Thursday: 5pm - 10pm
Friday: 5pm - 12 midnight
Saturday: 11am - 12 midnight
Sunday: 12pm - 10pm