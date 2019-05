× Truck driver attacked after pulling into employer’s parking lot in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS – A truck driver stabbed another truck driver overnight in East St. Louis.

The attack happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the Gateway Truck Plaza Service Center on Madison Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The attacker drove away in his big rig.

The truck center is closed as police investigate.

Stabbing https://t.co/FvhPDRNDAz — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) May 16, 2019