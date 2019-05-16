× Woman says she can’t escape notorious past as ‘honey bun bandit’

Bay City, MI (WNEM) — It’s been 16 years since Bay City native Linda Stevenson took a bite out of a honey bun pastry.

“I haven’t had one in so many years,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson became known as the honey bun bandit in 2003 when she was involved in one of Mississippi’s biggest casino heists at the time.

“My job was to go in there with a makeshift bomb. It wasn’t really a bomb. It was just an empty box of Honey Buns,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson was 21-years-old when she walked into the Grand Casino in Tunica claiming the box she was carrying was a bomb that could be detonated by someone in the parking lot.

She demanded the cashier, who was also in on the heist, fill her black bag with as much money as possible.

“We got away with $52,000,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson went on the run for several weeks before turning herself in to authorities.

She, along with several others, were charged in the casino heist. Stevenson plead guilty and served 36 months in a federal prison.

She also had to pay back $11,000 in restitution.

“Sometimes it’s a fun story to tell but it sucks when I am trying to look for employment. A lot of places do background checks, and it shows armed robbery,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson is 37-years-old now and bounces from job to job and says her past won’t allow her to pursue her dream job of working with children.

“I was 21 years old, I am 37 now. I made some dumb decisions and that was probably the stupidest one I’ve ever made. I am a good worker and I am a good person,” Stevenson said.