109th annual Annie Malone May Day Parade

Annie Malone was a businesswoman who thought well beyond her time. But she also had a heart for her community. She started an orphanage in The Ville, located in north St. Louis to give shelter to African-American children who didn’t have a home.

As an entrepreneur, Annie Malone has a lot to show for. From her beauty products to her college where she educated and trained young women and men in business and sales.

In honor of her outstanding achievements, a parade was started 109 years ago in celebration of what was being done in the community.

