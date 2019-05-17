American Heart Association Heart Walk – May 18th at Busch Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heart Disease and Stroke are the number two killers in the country. This weekend, the American Heart Association is hoping to bring awareness to the need for healthier lifestyles, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

The 2019 St Louis Heart Walk is this Saturday at Busch Stadium. For 25 years, the Heart Walk has focused on funding the mission to cure heart disease and stroke. It is the premier event for the American Heart Association.

One local organization got a head start on the walk.

Todd Crippin, Vice President of Network Management with United Healthcare, says "our goal is to help people live healthier lives and that starts with us as employees."

On Wednesday, several of the United Healthcare pledged money and went for a 1 mile walk around their Riverport campus.

United Healthcare aims to help raise money to fund research needed for new discoveries in CPR, life-saving drugs, pacemakers, and bypass surgery.

Cardiovascular disease is the underlying cause of death, accounting for over 840 thousand deaths in the U.S. That’s one in every three people. Stroke is accountable for one in every 19. United Healthcare has eight teams raising money with an overall goal to raise 20,000 dollars.

The 2019 St. Louis Heart Walk is this Saturday, May 18th at Busch Stadium. Gates open at 7:30 am with the walk kicking off at 9:00. Monica Adams will be emceeing. To register, visit www.metrostlouisheartwalk.org.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the 2019 St. Louis Heart Walk.