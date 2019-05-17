Backstreet Boys release new 20th anniversary edition of ‘I Want It That Way’

Even if you spent all your high school years listening to “I Want It That Way” on a loop, it’s safe to say you’ve never heard the song quite like this.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of “Millennium,” which was released in May 1999, the Backstreet Boys have unveiled an acoustic version of their hit single from that album.

“Each and every one of you have been the perfect fan and have made us feel larger than life,” the band said in a song pun-filled letter to fans posted along with the newly recorded song. “Believe us when we say, no one else comes close to having as amazing fans as we do…We would never be able to say enough ‘thank yous’ but wanted to share a little something to show how grateful we are.”

Earlier this year, the band celebrated its 26th year together.

The Backstreet Boys’ world tour in support of their new album, DNA, kicked off last week in Portugal.