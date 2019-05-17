× Belleville hosts ‘Art on the Square’ this weekend

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Belleville hosts it’s annual Art on the Square event this weekend. This year’s festival features over 100 accomplished artists from around the world as well as fantastic musical and stage performances and delicious local food and drink. There’s also an extensive interactive children`s art garden where kids can create their own art projects to take home.

Since 2002 the event has been ranked number one or number two in the country by Art Fair Source Book. Art on the Square runs from Friday night through Sunday in downtown Belleville.

Admission is free.