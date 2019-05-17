Blues break out early, get huge win to even Western Conference Finals with Sharks

Posted 9:44 pm, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59PM, May 17, 2019

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - MAY 17: Martin Jones #31 of the San Jose Sharks gives up a goal to the St. Louis Blues during the first period in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center on May 17, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO- The big question entering Game Four of the Western Conference Finals Friday night was how St. Louis would respond following the controversial officiating decision that allowed San Jose to win Game Three in overtime Wednesday. The Blues answered that question quickly,  scoring within the minute of action, en route to a 2-1 win. The series shifts to California all square at 2 for Game Five Sunday, with the win guaranteeing a return to Enterprise Center for Game Six on Tuesday.

Ivan Barbashev scored unassisted :25 into the first period and Tyler Bozak added a power play goal later in the stanza. The Blues have now scored power play goals in back games after recent struggles on special teams.

Held scoreless until a little more than 13 minutes were left in the third period, Tomas Hertl pushed the puck past Blues Goalie Jordan Binnington on a San Jose power play, but the Sharks could come no closer.

Binnington finished with 29 saves.

 

 

 

