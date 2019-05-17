× Collinsville woman charged in robberies at Edible Arrangements, Imo’s Pizza

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 26-year-old Collinsville woman Friday in connection with recent robberies at local businesses.

According to Lt. Gary Scaggs, a spokesman for the Collinsville Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call at the Edible Arrangements on N. Bluff Road on the morning of Wednesday, May 15.

Police located the suspect, identified as Makyra Jones, a short distance from the business and took her into custody.

Investigators determined Jones was also a suspect in an Imo’s Pizza robbery that took place May 12.

Jones was charged with aggravated robbery and robbery. She remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.