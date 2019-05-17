× Funeral for slain East St. Louis football phenom Saturday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Family and friends will say their final farewells this weekend to a 14-year old football phenom in East St. Louis. Visitation is tonight and the funeral tomorrow for Jaylon McKenzie. He was killed by a stray bullet while attending a party in Venice, Illinois earlier this month.

A vigil for McKenzie was held Wednesday in East St. Louis.

Visitation is from five to eight tonight at the Greater St. Mark Church of God In Christ on State Street. St. Louisan Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys offered to pay for McKenzie’s funeral, which is tomorrow in Belleville.