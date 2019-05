Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX 2 morning news crew is featuring the best of Imperial, Missouri. The town is located in Jefferson County, Missouri. The population is just under 5,000 people and was originally known as West Kimmswick. It is located 22 miles south of downtown St. Louis.

St. John's Church is a historic parish church located within Imperial. Local businesses include H.W. Herrell Distributing, Home Service Oil, Herrell's Market and the historic Imperial Feed & Supply.