Local businesses rejoice in Blues’ playoff run

ST. LOUIS - From the heart of St. Louis to the far stretches of the metro area and well beyond, you don’t have to look far to see that love of the Blues runs deep. The farther the Blues advance in the playoffs, the bigger the payoff for local businesses.

“Business is 100 times better on games nights especially playoff game nights. We packed them in,” says Tom Branneky, owner of Bluenote Sports Bar & Grille.

“You see a lot more people down here. People are staying after work. There’s a lot of foot traffic. The businesses are thriving. It’s just a great time to be downtown,” says Andy White of Bailey’s Range.

Some are getting a little creative showing their support for the Blues.

“This is the Gloria. You’ve got three thin pressed patties, blue cheese, yellow cheese for the blues colors, bacon mayo named after Vladimir Tarasenko and we also have fried pickle pucks,” says White.

Fans are also getting in on the action. Viewers shared photos showing off their Blues pride.