Mississippi River flooding delays Columbus ship replica arrivals in Grafton

GRAFTON, Mo. - Flooding along the Mississippi River delays a hands-on history lesson. The arrival of replicas of Christopher Columbus's ships the Nina and Pinta in Grafton has been delayed. The ships are now expected at the Loading Dock Restaurant on Front Street May 31st through June 9th.

Tours of the replica ships will be available then. The ships were also on display in Granton in 2016.