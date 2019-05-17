Mississippi River flooding delays Columbus ship replica arrivals in Grafton

Posted 11:49 am, May 17, 2019, by

GRAFTON, Mo. - Flooding along the Mississippi River delays a hands-on history lesson. The arrival of replicas of Christopher Columbus's ships the Nina and Pinta in Grafton has been delayed. The ships are now expected at the Loading Dock Restaurant on Front Street May 31st through June 9th.

Tours of the replica ships will be available then. The ships were also on display in Granton in 2016.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.