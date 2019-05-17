WATCH LIVE: Missouri House debates ‘heartbeat’ abortion bill

Missouri bill tightens caps for in-home child-care providers

Posted 9:50 am, May 17, 2019, by

family activity

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation limiting the number of young children at in-home child-care providers.

State law currently limits unlicensed child-care providers to supervising four children who are not relatives but contains no limit on the number of sons, daughters, nieces, nephews and cousins who can also be present.

A bill given final approval Thursday would set the limit at six children, of which no more than three could be under the age 2. Only relatives eligible to be enrolled in elementary or secondary school would be exempt from the cap.

Child-care providers who violate the new provisions could face fines of several hundred dollars.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.