Missouri lawmakers OK $300M bonds for bridge repairs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers have approved a measure that could authorize $300 million of bonds to repair hundreds of bridges.

The vote Friday by the state House sends Republican Gov. Mike Parson one of his top priorities for the session, though not in the exact form he had proposed.

The resolution would authorize the bonds only if Missouri wins a federal grant intended to help replace an Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River west of Columbia.

The measure also is smaller than the $350 million bond proposal initially outlined by Parson. Lawmakers reduced the bond costs by instead putting $50 million of general revenue into next year’s budget to help pay for bridge repairs.

The bonds would be repaid over seven years with general revenues, not dedicated road funds.