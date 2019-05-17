× Missouri moves to replace Benton with Truman at US Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that could send former President Harry Truman back to the U.S. Capitol.

The measure given final approval Thursday would put Truman’s statue in place of one of former Sen. Thomas Hart Benton, who was instrumental in the nation’s westward expansion.

State lawmakers passed something similar last year. But it was vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson because the version sent to him mistakenly referenced the accomplishments of Benton’s great-great nephew, a famous painter by the same name.

All states are allotted two statues in the Capitol.

Missouri’s other Capitol statue features former Sen. Francis Preston Blair Jr., who was instrumental in keeping Missouri out of the Confederacy.

The likenesses of Blair and Benton both have been on display in Washington, D.C., since 1899.