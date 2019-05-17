Missouri’s Attorney General launches effort to listen to those affected by opioid addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The opioid epidemic has had heartbreaking and life-changing consequences. Records from the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services show nearly 1,000 people died from opioid overdose in 2017. That accounts for one in every 65 deaths in Missouri.

Nearly 10,000 emergency room visits are also blamed on opioids. The Attorney General's office has launched a website that could ultimately help the state win lawsuits against opioid manufacturers.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt launched his Real Opioid Pain Initiative last month to listen to Missourians on how they`ve been affected by opioid addiction. He joins us in the studio.

