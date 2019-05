ST. LOUIS, MO- We promise, no jinxes here…but following the 2-1 Blues win over San Jose in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals, the National Hockey League released scheduling information for the Stanley Cup Final.

Whichever team wins the Western Conference, the schedule announced Friday guarantees that club will still get a few days to rest up before taking on the Boston Bruins, who swept Carolina 4-0 to win the Eastern Conference Thursday night.