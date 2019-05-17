× Police investigate suspicious death at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A 44-year-old man died hours after he was found unconscious at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.

According to a spokesperson for the Maryland Heights Police Department, medical personnel at the concert venue said they were notified around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday about the man.

Police said the man was located on the concrete pathway between the lawn and house seating area shortly after the Dave Matthews Band concert had ended.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he died several hours later.

A police spokesperson said investigators want to speak with any witnesses or persons who may have been inside the amphitheater when the injury occurred.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Maryland Heights Police Department at 314-298-8700.