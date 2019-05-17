Rangers Rough Up Slumping Cards 7-3

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 17: Hunter Pence #24 of the Texas Rangers is tagged out at home plate by Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on May 17, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The miserable month of May continues for the Cardinals. They opened a weekend series in Texas with the Rangers with a 7-3 loss to the American League team.  The defeat means the Cardinals have now lost 12 of their past 15 games and have a 4-12 record in the month of May. In the Friday night loss, the Rangers hit Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas with seven runs in the second inning. Rougned Odor hit a three run home run, while Shin-Soo Choo added a two run blast. Mikolas last just one and a third inning, allowing those seven runs. His record drops to 4-4 on the year.

The bright spots in this game for the Cardinals: The bullpen, six and two thirds innings of scoreless work, allowing just two hits! Harrison Bader hit his fourth home run of the year, but it wasn’t enough as the Cardinals season record falls to 23-22.

 

 

