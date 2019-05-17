Schnucks shares ‘#Handpass’ ad after controversial call during Blues playoff game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Local grocery store chain Schnucks has released their own St. Louis Blues playoff commercial on social media. The caption they posted to Facebook says, “We are happy to assist you the right way. Let’s Go Blues! 💙”

The San Jose Sharks visit the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Sharks won the last matchup 5-4 in overtime. Joe Thornton scored a team-high two goals for the Sharks in the victory. That goal was scored after many Blues fans say a Sharks player illegally passed the puck using his hand.