St. Louis Children’s Hospital posts powerful Blues rally video

St. Louis Children’s Hospital posted a powerful rally video for the Blues to their YouTube account Thursday. The caption says:

“We are gonna fight until we win our battles.” – Laila, who is fighting Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis and rang the bell on May 9 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Let’s go St. Louis Blues!”

Fox 2 viewers first met Laila Anderson in October 2018. She’d been diagnosed with a life-threatening immune disease disorder called HLH.

With the help of Be the Match, Laila found a donor and had a bone marrow transplant in January.

This past week, Laila was able to ring the bell at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, signifying 100 days since her transplant.

Through her journey, one thing has kept her motivated, and that is her love of the St. Louis Blues.