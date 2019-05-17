× This new local beer is also a healthy sports drink

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A six-pack that may help you get a six-pack. Wellbeing Brewing Company is teaming up with Buoy to make a post-workout drink.

The Maryland Heights-based brewery says this new brew is nonalcoholic and infused with vitamins and electrolytes. The founder of wellbeing brewery says the drink take Buoy’s flavorless electrolyte formula and adds it to its non-alcoholic brew. So, you get the best of both worlds, a healthy sports drink that tastes like beer.

You can purchase the beer here.